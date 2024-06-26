Van Morrison dips into his archive for new album, 'New Arrangements and Duets'

Van Morrison is delving into his archives for another new album. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he'll release New Arrangements and Duets on Sept. 27.

"This album represents a small percentage of the huge amount of unreleased material we are hoping to roll out in the near future, rather than letting it gather dust in some archive," Morrison shared on Instagram.

Morrison didn’t share many details about the songs on the record, although the description says big band tracks were recorded in 2014. It also includes songs with Willie Nelson, Joss Stone, Curtis Stigers and Kurt Elling, all recorded between 2018 and 2019.

And Morrison is giving fans their first preview of the record with the release of the song "Choppin Wood."

New Arrangements and Duets is available for preorder now in a variety of formats, including CD, vinyl and limited-edition orange vinyl.

And that's not the only new album coming from Morrison. He's already set to release Be Just and Fear Not: Live at Orangefield on July 12. The live album was recorded during a series of concerts in August 2014 at his old high school in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Morrison has only a handful of shows booked for 2024, the next being July 4 in Dublin. His only U.S. shows are happening Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at vanmorrison.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.