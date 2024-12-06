Two tracks from soundtrack to Bob Dylan film 'A Complete Unknown' released

Timothée Chalamet and the cast of the Bob Dylan film A Complete Unknown do their own singing in the film, and now fans will be able to enjoy their performance long after they've left the movie theater.

A Complete Unknown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be released Dec. 25 to coincide with the film's opening, and the first two singles have just been released: "Girl From The North Country," sung by Chalamet as Dylan and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and Dylan's signature tune, "Like A Rolling Stone," sung by Chalamet.

Both songs are available now via digital outlets.

“To me, there was only one way to make this film — to cast actors that are profoundly talented, ambitious (and brave enough!) to inhabit the whole of the artists they would portray,” the film’s director, James Mangold, shares. “And in order to inhabit that world those artists had to be able to sing the songs. We were never out to replace the power, beauty and majesty of what exists, but rather, to celebrate it.”

In addition to the Dec. 25 digital release, a limited-edition vinyl version of the soundtrack will drop in late January. It is available for preorder how.

A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the '60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock 'n' roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as a character named Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax.

