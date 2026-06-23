Twisted Sister expands fall tour with Sebastian Bach on vocals

Sebastian Bach of Kings Of Chaos performs on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Twisted Sister is adding some new fall tour dates, with former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach handling vocals.

The rockers have confirmed nine fall dates in total, with recent additions of shows in Gary, Indiana, on Oct. 18; Charles Town, West Virginia, on Nov. 14; and St. Petersburg, Florida, on Dec. 11.

The fall tour is set to launch on Sept. 4 in Palmer, Alaska.

A ticket presale for the recently added shows begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at twistedsister.com.

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda announced in March that Bach would be taking over lead singer duties in Twisted Sister after original frontman Dee Snider backed out of a planned reunion tour due to health concerns. Snider later revealed that he approved of Bach stepping in, noting, "He's a true fan & will honor what I did with every show!"

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