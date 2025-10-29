Woman sues SeaWorld after being hit in face by duck while riding roller coaster

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to the Mako Roller Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando Florida. A woman is suing the theme park after she said she was hit in the face by a duck while riding the coaster.

A woman is suing SeaWorld after a duck hit her in the face while she rode a high-speed roller coaster.

WFTV reported that the woman is seeking $50,000 for the incident that happened in March.

She was riding the Mako coaster and a duck flew into the path of the car, hitting her in the face, knocking her unconscious.

The woman, who was not identified, claims that SeaWorld should have warned about dangerous conditions before she got on the coaster.

Her attorneys wrote in the legal filing that the theme park, "created a zone of danger for bird strikes due to… placing the roller coaster over or near a body of water, which creates a higher risk of bird strikes involving ducks, gulls, geese and other waterfowl," WFTV reported.

SeaWorld did not comment on the lawsuit when asked by WFTV.

The Mako, according to the park’s website, is Orlando’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, which hits speeds of up to 73 mph and is 200 feet high.

