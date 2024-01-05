Verizon could owe you up to $100 in settlement money. Here is how you can file a claim

Each customer should expect to see a payment of at least $15, but payments could be as high as $100 depending on how long you were a Verizon customer and how many eligible customers file a settlement claim.

Verizon settlement FILE PHOTO: If you are a Verizon customer, you could see some money coming your way after the company agreed to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed the company charged administrative fees without properly disclosing them to customers. (JHVEPhoto/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you are a Verizon customer, you could see some money coming your way after the company agreed to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed the company charged administrative fees without properly disclosing them to customers.

>> Read more trending news

The company has denied the lawsuit’s claim but will pay out $100 million to customers in the settlement.

Each customer should expect to see a payment of at least $15, but payments could be as high as $100 depending on how long you were a Verizon customer and how many eligible customers file a settlement claim.

Those eligible for a share of the settlement include U.S. customers with postpaid wireless phone or data plans — meaning those who signed up for services paid on a monthly billing cycle — who were charged administrative fees between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023.

Payments will be delivered via check or electronic payment.

Verizon contacted customers eligible for a portion of the settlement by email or regular mail. The correspondence, which went out Wednesday, explains how to file for the payout. The email or letter should contain a Notice ID and Confirmation code which you can use to submit a claim on Verizon’s website.

The deadline for filing for the payout is April 15, 2024. Payments will be delivered via check or electronic payment.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!