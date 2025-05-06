Teacher Appreciation Week deals and freebies

There are only a few weeks of school left, so it is time to show a bit of appreciation to teachers who have educated and cared for your children over the past nine months.

That’s where Teacher Appreciation Week comes in. It’s a week of thank yous to those who shape the lives of our future.

Here is a list of deals that teachers can get this week. As always, be sure to check with your neighborhood locations to make sure they are taking part.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: 20% off on May 6.

Aroma Joe’s: Free drink with ID.

Atomic Wings: Free chicken sandwich on May 6 with a school ID.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Sign up for Awesome Achiever certificates to give to students.

Box Tops for Education: $5 bonus for the school when downloading app and scanning the first receipt using the code TEACHER.

Chipotle: Sign up for a chance to be one of 100,000 teachers to randomly get a free burrito. If selected, you’ll get an email to verify your employment. Once complete, you’ll get a free burrito e-card.

Doodleface: Get 20% off using code 20LOVETEACH online and on Amazon until May 9.

The Greene Turtle: Free meal on May 6 with a valid ID (up to $15).

Grimaldi’s: 15% off orders through May 9 at participating locations, with ID.

Hat Creek Burger Company: Free Little Hat burger with ID on May 6.

La Madeliene: BOGO bakery item on May 6 through the rewards program through May 12.

Logan’s Roadhouse: 20% off when ordering an entree with ID through May 12.

McAlister’s Deli: Free big tea until May 12 with ID. In-store only.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes: BOGO burgers on May 7 with ID.

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic Teachers’ Circle members can get a free Sonic Snack or side with purchase, BOGO Sonic Blast and $1.99 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger.

Staples: 20% off in-store purchase with a valid teacher ID from May 4-10.

Tijuana Flats: 20% off purchase with ID.

Whataburger: Free breakfast entree through May 9, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In-store only.

