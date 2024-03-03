Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Voyages surprises some Delta flyers with free vacation

ATLANTA — Sir Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Voyages, gave away a vacation on Leap Day in honor of the launch of his cruise line.

Branson provided passengers with a preview of the cruise experience while at their gate, WSB-TV reported. He also got on the plane to hand out a gift to Delta SkyMiles Members for a free trip to San Juan later on in the year as part of the cruise’s first season. More than 190 travelers received the free trip, Delta said.

It all took place at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. There was entertainment, photo moments, drinks, music and much more at the gate before departure.

Branson’s newest ship is called “Resilient Lady,” Delta said. It was also named the “Best New Cruise Ship” by Cruise Critic’s 2023 Editors’ Pick Awards. Its first voyage was in May 2023 to the Greek Isles, WSB reported.

“The Caribbean has been my home for many years, and I’m very excited to welcome Resilient Lady as she sails from San Juan to visit the region’s most beautiful destinations. My excitement clearly couldn’t be contained, so we came up with a way to celebrate with a personal invitation and surprise for some unsuspecting guests on a Delta flight to San Juan. We’re grateful for our partners at Delta for joining in on the fun and look forward to showing everyone what it’s like to Set Sail the Virgin Way,” Branson said.

“When two award-winning brands come together, they create magic for their customers. Delta is thrilled to have partnered with Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages for this special surprise-and-delight for our SkyMiles Members on the flight,” said Delta’s Tim Mapes. “This is one more way in which we’re adding value to the program and unlocking exclusive experiences for our Members. Stay tuned for more with Virgin Voyages.”

More information about Virgin Voyages can be found on its website.

