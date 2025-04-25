Shannon Sharpe will temporarily step away from ESPN after sexual assault lawsuit

The former NFL tight end said he would step away from his duties at ESPN until the preseason begins in late July.

LAS VEGAS — Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe said on Thursday that he is temporarily stepping away from his duties at ESPN to deal with “false allegations” after a woman filed a $50 million civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault.

The woman, who used the alias “Jane Doe” in a lawsuit filed Sunday in Clark County, Nevada, alleged that Sharpe, 56, engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress. The complaint alleged that the former tight end assaulted in October 2024 and again in January 2025.

In a statement, Sharpe said that he would return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. The first preseason contest is scheduled for July 31.

“I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me,” Sharpe said. “I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”

An ESPN representative told NBC News that Sharpe, a frequent panelist on the show “First Take,” is right to take a break from the cable sports outfit.

“This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away,” the spokesperson told the news outlet.

According to the complaint, the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” said Sharpe became violent during the relationship, threatened to kill her during one incident, and recorded their sexual encounters without her consent.

“Sharpe flew into fits of anger when Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship, or called him out about his extraneous activities,” the lawsuit said. “What had once been manipulation, control, and intimidation now became something far more dangerous and sinister. Sharpe even figured out how to get into Doe’s apartment complex without her permission.”

The woman first met Sharpe at a gym in Los Angeles in 2023 when she was 20, according to court documents.

Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny J. Davis, said the lawsuit was filled with “lies, distortions, and misrepresentations – and it will not succeed.”

“Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct -- especially the gross lie of ‘rape’ -- and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail,” Davis said in a statement. “He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on facts and the law.”

Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

He was a four-time All-Pro at tight end who played 14 seasons -- 12 with the Denver Broncos and two with the Baltimore Ravens. He played for two winning Super Bowl squads in Denver (Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII) and one with Baltimore (Super Bowl XXXV).

He scored 399 touchdowns in the regular season during his career and caught 815 passes for 10,060 yards. During the postseason, Sharpe caught four touchdown passes.

He retired after the 2003 season.

