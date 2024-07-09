Sam’s Club raises free shipping threshold

Sam’s Club is raising the minimum purchase needed to qualify for free shipping.

The membership club will offer free shipping on “qualifying orders of $50 or more,” the company said in an email last month. If your order doesn’t reach $50, then there will be an $8 flat rate for shipping on most purchases, Fox Business reported.

“Some category exclusions apply whereby variable shipping will be charged,” the company said.

Currently, free shipping for Plus Members has no minimum purchase.

Customers are not happy about the change.

Fox Business reported that one user on the social media platform X wrote, “Hey @SamsClub, how are spinning these new changes and now for plus members, we have to order $50 or more for free shipping?? You are taking away benefits. ENOUGH, respond back to your plus members.”

Sam’s did respond, writing, “By adding a cart minimum, we are increasing access to different ways of shopping for our members. This will make it easier for you to get the products you want, the way and at the time you want.”

Others threatened to take the company to court in a class action lawsuit or to jump ship and head to competitor Costco, which charges shipping fees on some items.

Costco says of its grocery shipping service: “When we’re able to ship a full box of items, it allows us to cut down on delivery costs. We’ll return those savings to you by waiving the delivery fee! 2-Day Delivery - Our non-perishable pantry items have a $3 per-item delivery fee which is waived when you spend $75 or more, tax not included.”

Sam’s said they understand the “frustration about this new change.”

The cost of a Sam’s Club Plus membership is $110 a year. A regular membership, which does not include free shipping or free curbside pickup is $50 a year.

The change takes effect on Aug. 19, AL.com reported.





