Rudy Giuliani processed by Arizona officials in fake electors scheme

Rudy Giuliani: The former New York City mayor had his mug shot and fingerprints taken in Arizona on Monday. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office )

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was processed in Arizona on Monday, weeks after pleading not guilty to charges of allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state,

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Giuliani, 80, the former attorney for Donald Trump, was processed in Phoenix on Monday, KTVK reported.

Authorities released Giuliani’s mugshot shortly after 2 p.m. MST, according to the television station. The office of the Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County said Giuliani posted bail of $10,000 in cash, according to The Associated Press.

Giuliani was served on May 17 during a birthday party in Palm Beach, Florida, CNN reported. He had been given 30 days to appear in Arizona to have his mug shot and fingerprints taken, according to the cable news outlet.

The indictment against Giuliani and others has nine felonies that include conspiracy, fraud and forgery charges, The New York Times reported. They are related to their attempts to change the results of the 2020 election in the state in favor of Trump, according to prosecutors.

After pleading not guilty to nine criminal counts, Rudy Giuliani's mugshot in Arizona was released today. pic.twitter.com/DLbIxYIpqC — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 10, 2024

Other defendants in the case include Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, and the fake electors who acted on Trump’s behalf in Arizona to keep him in power despite his loss in the state, according to the newspaper.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani -- the most effective federal prosecutor in U.S. history -- will be fully vindicated,” his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, said in a statement. “This is yet another example of partisan actors weaponizing the criminal justice system to interfere with the 2024 presidential election through outlandish charges against President Trump and anyone willing to take on the permanent Washington political class.”

