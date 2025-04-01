Recall alert: Liquid egg products recalled after concerns over bleach contamination

More than 212,000 pounds of liquid egg products have been recalled over concerns that they may contain bleach, federal officials said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Cargill Kitchen Solutions is recalling approximately 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products that may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite.

The Class III recall by the Lake Odessa, Michigan, business includes several Egg Beaters products and one Bob Evans Better’n Eggs product.

🚨Alert: Cargill Kitchen Solutions Recalls Liquid Egg Products Due to an Unapproved Substance https://t.co/tUG2tZddx8 — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) March 29, 2025

The liquid egg items were produced on March 12 and 13, 2025. The following products are subject to recall:

A 32-ounce (2-pound) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” that has a “use date by” Aug. 10, 2025;

A 32-ounce carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” that has a “use date by” Aug. 9, 2025;

A 32-ounce carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” that has a “use date by” March 7, 2026;

A 32-ounce carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” that has a “used date by” Aug. 10, 2025.

The products were available for purchase at stores in Ohio and Texas and were also sent to food service locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa, the FSIS said. However, the agency added that there is a possibility that the egg products were distributed nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received a tip about the potential contamination of the products. The agency said the use of the liquid egg products should not pose a health problem, or that the risk was negligible.

