Recall alert: Ford recalls 694K SUVs for cracked fuel injector

Ford has recalled more than 694,200 SUVs because they may have a cracked fuel injector.

The cracked fuel injector may allow gas to leak and could cause a fire if the fuel drips onto a hot engine or parts of the exhaust system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects some 2021 to 2024 Bronco Sport and 2020 to 2022 Escape SUVs. They have the 1.5L engines, the NHTSA said.

A repair is being investigated, but in the meantime, dealers will update the engine control software for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters in the mail after Aug. 18 alerting them to the issue, and then a second letter will be sent once a fix is developed.

Vehicles recalled under NHTSA recall campaigns 22V-859, 24V-187 and 25-V65 that have been fixed before will need to be repaired again, the NHTSA said. The new recall, numbered 25V467, is an expansion and replacement of the previous recalls.

Owners can call Ford directly at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S76.

