Recall alert: Ford recalling 312K vehicles over loss of power brake assist

Ford is recalling 312,120 vehicles due to a potential loss of power brake assist, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The recall affects certain 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco and Ranger vehicles.

The agency stated that the vehicle’s Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module might fail. Also, motorists could be impacted by the vehicle’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature, which could cause a loss of power brake assist.

Without the assist, drivers could experience longer stopping distances, which increases the risk of accidents.

Approximately 20,552 2025 Ford Rangers are affected, according to the NHTSA. Also affected are 2025 Ford Broncos (39,913 vehicles), 2025 Ford Expeditions (26,582), 2025 Ford F-150s (217,969) and 2025 Lincoln Navigators (7,104).

Those models are not assembled in VIN order, so owners should call Ford directly to answer any questions.

According to the NHTSA, Ford will update the EBB module software over-the-air (OTA) or by a dealer in person.

The updates will be done free of charge, the agency said.

The report is listed as NHTSA campaign number 25V488000, and the Ford recall number is 25S77.

Vehicle owners will receive notification letters outlining what steps to take.

Consumers can contact Ford at 866-436-7332.

©2025 Cox Media Group