Recall alert: FDA expands Louisiana Area 3-harvested oysters safety alert

FILE PHOTO: Oysters harvested from Louisiana Area 3 have been recalled due to potential norovirus contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the safety alert concerning oysters harvested in Louisiana Area 3.

The FDA said the oysters were harvested in that area from Jan. 10 to Feb. 4 and could be contaminated with norovirus.

They were distributed to Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Initially, it was believed they were only distributed in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.

The recall affects oysters on the half-shell market, shucked, frozen, breaded and post-harvest processed oysters. The seafood may look, smell and taste normal but still be contaminated with norovirus.

If contaminated oysters were eaten, a person could have symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever headache and body aches. The symptoms develop 12 to 48 hours after being exposed and usually get better from one to three days.

If you have those symptoms, you should contact a healthcare provider.

Retailers should not serve or sell the oysters. Restaurants should throw them away or contact their distributor. They should also sanitize anything the contaminated oysters came in contact with.

