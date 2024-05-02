Recall alert: Dog eye wipes recalled for potential bacteria, fungi exposure

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 31,000 containers of dog eye wipes made by Bausch + Lomb.

When Project Watson Eyelid Wipes are opened, bacteria and fungi can get into the container and grow. That can cause an infection in people with weakened immune systems. If someone has a wound, it can introduce the bacteria or fungi into the cut. People who have what are considered healthy immune systems should not be affected, the CPSC said.

The recalls involve two lots — A09050 and A10055. The number is printed on the bottom of the container.

They were in small round jars with a twist-on lid. A blue and white label is on the main part of the container and reads “Project Watson” and “Bausch + Lomb.

If you have the recalled wipes, you’re being told not to use them and request a refund. You will have to take a photo of the product and send it to the company online and then throw away the container and wipes. You will then receive a check by mail.

For more information, call Project Watson at 877-857-1149 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s website.

