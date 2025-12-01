Recall alert: Aldi recalls two holiday products over undeclared allergens

Aldi announced the recall of two types of holiday bark.

Discount grocer Aldi announced the recall of two holiday treats because of undeclared allergens.

According to documentation posted to Aldi’s website, Silvestri Sweets has recalled Choceur Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark because of an undeclared wheat allergen and Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark because of an undeclared pecan allergen.

The issue was that the cookie butter variety was in the pecan bark bag while the pecan bark was in the cookie butter bag. It happened during a temporary breakdown of the production and packaging process, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Both products, which came in 5-ounce bags, have been removed from store shelves, Aldi said in a news release.

The Choceur Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark was sold in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

District of Columbia

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

It has a lot number of 29225 and a best buy date of 08/2026, the FDA said.

The Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark was sold in these states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

District of Columbia

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

It has a lot number of 29225 and a best buy date of 05/2026.

If you have the recalled holiday bark, you should throw it away or return it to Aldi for a refund.

For more information, contact Silvestri Sweets at 630-232-2500.

