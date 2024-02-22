Recall alert: 22K Ikea USB chargers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 22,600 USB chargers.
The Ikea Åskstrom 40W USB charger’s cable can get damaged and break, causing burns or electric shocks, the CPSC said.
The charger has a detachable power cord with a C7 connecter and a plug.
The model number (ICPSW5-40-1) can be found on a label on the backside of the device.
They were sold at Ikea stores across the country from April 2020 to December 2023 for $30.
Owners of the chargers should return them to Ikea for a refund. If you are not able to get to Ikea to return it, then contact the company for instructions on how to dispose of it properly and to receive a refund.
For more information, you can reach Ikea at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.
©2023 Cox Media Group