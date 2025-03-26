Recall alert: 10K cans of Coca-Cola recalled for foreign object

Coca-Cola can
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ten thousand cans of Coke are being recalled due to potential foreign matter contamination. (ozmen - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola over potential foreign contamination.

Read more trending news

The foreign object is plastic.

The recall affects 12-ounce cans that came in 12-count packs with the Date code Sept205MDA and time stamp 1100-1253.

The can UPC is 0 49000-00634 6, while the case UPC is 0 49000-02890 4.

In all, 864 cases containing a total of 10,368 cans, bottled by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in Milwaukee, were part of the recall. They were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Reyes released a statement, which read, “Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is voluntarily recalling 864 cases of 12-pack Coca-Cola Classic in 12-oz cans. The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards. We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages.”

If you have the recalled Coke, you should not drink it.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!