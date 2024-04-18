Rapper GloRilla arrested on DUI charge in Georgia

GloRilla

Arrested: Rapper GloRilla was arrested in Georgia early Tuesday. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rapper GloRilla is accused of driving under the influence in a suburban Atlanta county early Tuesday, authorities said.

The 24-year-old singer from Memphis, Tennessee, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possessing an open container and failure to obey a traffic control device, WSB-TV reported.

She was arrested by the Suwanee Police Department in Gwinnett County, according to the television station. She was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail but was later released after posting bail of $1,956.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the rapper’s arrest.

In a police report obtained by TMZ, GloRilla was pulled over by police at about 4 a.m. EDT. The officer reportedly said he smelled marijuana and alcohol during the traffic stop. The officer said GloRilla reported admitted to drinking that evening but said she was able to drive, according to TMZ.

GloRilla rose to national fame in 2022 with her hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Her 2022 song, “Tomorrow 2″ with Cardi B, reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Billboard reached out to the Suwanee Police Department and a representative for GloRilla for further comment.

She was active on social media on Wednesday, promoting “Wanna Be,” her new song featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Billboard reported. The song is from the rapper’s new “Ehhthang Ehhthang” mixtape.

GloRilla is scheduled to join Megan Thee Stallion on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, which begins on May 14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

She has some solo dates planned before then. According to her website, GloRilla is scheduled to appear in Macon, Georgia, on April 20 at the Atrium Health Amphitheater. She also has shows in Savannah (April 27) and Columbia, South Carolina (May 10) before heading to Minnesota.

©2024 Cox Media Group

