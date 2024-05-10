Man wins $837K lottery prize after his sister dreamt he would find gold David Atwell said his sister had a dream ahead of his $837,187 Cash 5 jackpot win Saturday, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. (North Carolina Education Lottery /North Carolina Education Lottery)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Sometimes dreams can predict the future!

>> Read more trending news

David Atwell said his sister had a dream ahead of his $837,187 Cash 5 jackpot win Saturday, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“In her dream, I found a bunch of gold,” he recalled, according to lottery officials. “I guess dreams do come true.”

Atwell bought the winning ticket at the end of April for $1 at a Jiffy Quik in Kannapolis, according to WTVD.

Atwell said he matched all five white ball numbers, according to USA Today. He just had no idea he won the jackpot.

“I was stunned,” he said, according to the lottery. “At first I saw the jackpot went back down to $100,000 so I knew someone hit it. I had no idea it was me.”

His wife said he could not contain his excitement.

“He was hollering so much it scared the cat,” Cherie Atwell said, according to USA Today

Atwell said he is planning to give some of the money to his church, according to WTVD. He is also planning to use some to pay off some bills.

After taxes, Atwell took home about $598,591, according to USA Today.

© 2024 Cox Media Group