Man lights himself on fire outside courthouse during Trump trial

Man sets himself on fire outside NY courthouse Paramedics attend to a person who lit themselves on fire near Manhattan Criminal Court on April 19, 2024 in New York City. First responders extinguished the flames of an unknown person outside of the courthouse where former President Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A man lit himself on fire outside a New York City courthouse on Friday where a jury was being chosen for the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, police said.

4 officers had minor injuries from fire exposure

Update 3:20 p.m. EDT April 19: New York City Fire Department Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said four people had minor injuries due to their exposure to the fire outside the courthouse on Friday afternoon.

The officers, three with the New York City Police Department and another with the courthouse, were injured.

“They are all fine, they are stable,” Kavanaugh said.

Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside courthouse

Update 3:15 p.m. EDT April 19: The man, a Florida resident who arrived in New York earlier in the week, was in critical condition at a hospital after lighting himself on fire outside the courthouse on Friday afternoon.

Police said they saw the man, who is original from St. Augustine, walk into Collect Pond Park, across the street from the courthouse, around 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Original report: The incident happened as reporters were gathered outside of the courthouse to cover Trump’s trial, CNN reported. On-air, reporter Laura Coates said it appeared that a man had set himself on fire.

Just minutes after the full jury was selected in Donald Trump's New York hush money criminal trial, someone appears to have set themself on fire outside the courthouse, per CNN's @thelauracoates. pic.twitter.com/skRj1dXD9t — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2024

The man doused himself with a liquid around 1:35 p.m. in Collect Pond Park, across the street from the courthouse, according to The New York Times. He was in an area cordoned off for supporters of Trump, the newspaper reported.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the man. A witness, Manhattan resident Julie Berman, told The Washington Post that he carried a sign about Trump and President Joe Biden Biden working together to orchestrate a “coup” and another about a “Ponzi scheme.” She said he told her to get back before he doused himself in a liquid, threw some fliers into the air, doused himself a second time and flicked a lighter, setting himself on fire.

“It happened so fast and took my mind so long to catch up,” she told the Post.

Emergency crews rushed the man away on a stretcher after the flames were extinguished, The Associated Press reported. He was taken to New-York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, the New York City Fire Department told the Times.

The incident happened a short while after a full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was chosen to deliberate in Trump’s hush money trial. Opening statements in the case are expected to start on Monday.

