Conviction overturned FILE PHOTO: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein (R) enters New York City Criminal Court on February 24, 2020 in New York City. Jury deliberations in the high-profile trial are believed to be nearing a close, with a verdict on Weinstein's numerous rape and sexual misconduct charges expected in the coming days. His conviction was overturned by a New York appeals court on Thursday. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 conviction for sex crime charges including rape, according to The New York Times.

Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual act and rape in February 2020.

Check back for more on this developing story.





