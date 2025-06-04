Eminem’s publishing company sues Meta for $109M over unauthorized use of music

FILE PHOTO: Eminem performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. The publishing company that controls Eminem's catalog from 1995 to 2005 is suing Meta. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

The company that controls the music of one of the biggest rappers of all time is suing one of the country’s biggest companies, claiming that it used his music without permission.

Eminem’s publishing company, Eight Mile Style, is suing Meta, asking for more than $109 million in damages, E! Online reported

The publishing company claims Meta violated the copyright of 243 of Eminem’s songs through the “unauthorized storage, reproduction and exploration” of the music on its platforms. The lawsuit said the apps’ features, such as Original Audio and Reels, “allow and encourage its users to steal” his music and use it in videos “without proper attribution or license.”

The suit seeks the maximum in damages for each song, which is $150,000, on each of the three Meta platforms - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - for a total of $109,350,000, E! reported.

Eight Mile Style controls Eminem’s music that was published between 1995 and 2005. The “Slim Shady” rapper is not directly involved in the case, People magazine reported.

Meta has an agreement with music royalty company Audiam, but the 2020 agreement did not include an Eight Mile Style license, WWJ reported. Meta had already removed “several of the Eight Mile compositions from its music libraries” after the publisher had contacted the social media company about copyright infringement before the lawsuit was filed.

WWJ, People and E! reached out to Meta for comment, but had not heard back.

0 of 25 Photos: Eminem through the years 1999 - NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 01: Photo of EMINEM (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns) (Michel Linssen/Redferns) Photos: Eminem through the years Rapper Eminem at Bob & Charlie Roberts Spotlight Tattoo shop on May 8th, 1999 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images) (Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images) Photos: Eminem through the years 2000 - Kid Rock and Eminem during Experience Music Project Opening Gala at Experience Music Project in Seattle, Washington, United States. (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage) (Kevin.Mazur/WireImage) Photos: Eminem through the years 2000- Eminem with his award. (Photo by Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images) (Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images) Photos: Eminem through the years 2001 - UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 10: LONDON ARENA Photo of EMINEM (Photo by Hayley Madden/Redferns) (Hayley Madden/Redferns) Photos: Eminem through the years Rapper Eminem, left, stands with his attorney Walter Piszczatowski during his sentencing hearing June 28, 2001 at Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac, MI. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) Photos: Eminem through the years Eminem during 2002 MTV Movie Awards - Show at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Photos: Eminem through the years CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 5: Eminem performs on stage at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards at the Sony Pictures Studios on June 5, 2004 in Culver City, California. The 2004 MTV Movie Awards will air on the MTV Network June 10, 2004 9 PM (ET/PT). (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Eminem through the years Eminem during MTV Movie Awards 2004 - Show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) (KMazur/WireImage) Photos: Eminem through the years NEW YORK - DECEMBER 4: Rappers 50 Cent (L) and Eminem appear onstage during BET's 106 & Park December 4, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Photos: Eminem through the years CLEVELAND - APRIL 04: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) (L to R) Rappers Joseph "Rev. Run" Simmons, Eminem and Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels attend the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 4, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Eminem through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Rappers Dr. Dre (L) and Eminem perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Eminem through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Rapper Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Eminem through the years CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 01: Eminem performs at Samsung Galaxy stage during 2014 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 1, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Eminem through the years NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: (L-R) Jake Gyllenhaal, Eminem, and Miguel Gomez attend the "Southpaw" New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Eminem through the years DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: Hip-hop artist Eminem takes the field for the coin toss prior to the game between the New York Jets and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Eminem through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Eminem speaks during a ceremony honoring 50 Cent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) (Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Eminem through the years CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: LL Cool J and Eminem perform onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Eminem through the years NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Eminem performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G) Photos: Eminem through the years ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Eminem performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV) Photos: Eminem through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 3: Eminem performs before the WBA junior middleweight title bout between Terence Crawford and Israel Madrimov at BMO Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

