ECU’s Parker Byrd becomes first Division I baseball player to play with prosthetic leg

Parker Byrd

Parker Byrd: The East Carolina player acknowledges the crowd after coming to bat in the eighth inning of Friday night's game. (East Carolina University)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A college baseball player who was told he would never walk again after a boating accident that nearly killed him two years ago got into a game Friday night for East Carolina University.

>> Read more trending news

Fittingly, he walked.

Parker Byrd, who appeared as a pinch hitter in Friday’s game, became the first college baseball player at the Division Ievel to play with a prosthetic leg, MLB.com reported.

Byrd, who lost his right leg on July 23, 2022, and has had 22 surgeries during a grueling rehabilitation process, batted in the eighth inning of ECU’s 16-2 victory against Rider University, according to WCTI-TV.

Byrd walked on a 3-1 pitch in the Pirates’ season opener. The crowd of 5,221 at Clark-LeClair Stadium cheered as Byrd was replaced by pinch-runner Jason Janesko, ESPN reported.

“I mean chill bumps man, its absolutely phenomenal,” Byrd said after the game, according to WITN-TV. “This crowd, these fans, these people, my family, my teammates, coaches I really could not be more thankful and blessed.”

ECU coach Cliff Godwin said he was also caught up in the moment.

“It is one of the proudest moments I have ever had as a coach,” Godwin told WCTI. “And he’s going to get some more. He has worked his tail off, it was super emotional. The umpire behind home plate told me when I was making a change he has been umpiring for 17-18 years and it is the coolest moment he has ever been a part of.”

“No it was awesome. He has worked his butt off man it is amazing what he has been able to do,” ECU outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart told WITN. “I think it is funny he got a first pitch (that) was a breaking ball. But it was really good to see.”

Byrd’s story led to a commercial in the Greenville, North Carolina market that aired during the Super Bowl LVIII pregame show last weekend, WNCT-TV reported. In it, Byrd discusses his heroic journey.

“I said, ‘Mom, there’s not a D-1 player out there that has a prosthetic leg,’” Byrd said.

“And she was like, ‘Well, there always has to be the first.’”

Former major league pitcher Jim Abbott, who pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees dispite being born without a right hand, was among the many well-wishers offering congratulations.

“Well done Parker, nothing can stop you!” Abbott wrote.

Need something to lift your spirits?

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!