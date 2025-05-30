CDC adjusts COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for children

FILE PHOTO: Children may still get the COVID-19 vaccine despite the change that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had presented this week.

Despite Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s announcement that healthy children do not need COVID-19 vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instructs that children can still get them.

The CDC issued new immunization schedules that still list the vaccine for children, The Washington Post reported. The Associated Press called the schedule “a more nuanced message.”

Instead of fully removing it, the CDC said that healthy children may still get the vaccine, the AP reported.

The CDC said that the decision on whether a child gets the vaccine should be made based on “shared clinical decision-making,” meaning that parents and doctors should agree on the vaccine.

“Where the parent presents with a desire for their child to be vaccinated, children 6 months and older may receive COVID-19 vaccination, informed by the clinical judgment of a healthcare provider and personal preference and circumstances,” the CDC instructed.

Previously, the CDC had said that all children should get the vaccine, CBS News reported.

But earlier this week, Kennedy said the CDC would remove the shot from the list of vaccines.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon, said, “The CDC and HHS encourage individuals to talk with their healthcare provider on any medical decisions. Under the leadership of Secretary Kennedy, HHS is restoring the doctor-patient relationship. If a parent desires their healthy child to be vaccinated or if a pregnant woman desires to be vaccinated, their decision should be based on informed consent through the clinical judgment of their healthcare provider.”

It also removed the recommendation that all pregnant women get the vaccine, now listing it as “No Guidance/Not Applicable,” CBS News reported. There were still places on the CDC’s website as of Friday that advised pregnant women to get the shot because of their higher risk of severe illness, CBS said.

The CDC still has broad recommendations for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised children and most adults to get the vaccine for now.

The CDC was already considering changing the vaccine recommendations before Kennedy’s speech this week, CBS News reported. It was going to recommend that older adults and children with risk factors could still get the vaccine, but allowing, but not necessarily recommending others to also be vaccinated.

