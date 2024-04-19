‘American Idol’ alum and Grammy award winner Mandisa dead at 47 according to reports

Mandisa dies at 47 FILE PHOTO: NASHVILLE, TN: Mandisa speaks onstage at The Grand Ole Opry on May 28, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to media reports, she died on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at her home. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for KLOVE)

Christian singer, Grammy winner and American Idol finalist Mandisa has died at the age of 47, according to reports.

Christian media outlet K-LOVE reported Mandisa, whose full name is Mandisa Hundley, died at her Nashville home on Thursday.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of beloved Christian singer @mandisaofficial at 47 years-old. Prayers for Mandisa's family & friends. We'll be updating this post with artist reactions throughout the day: https://t.co/JC643gf8C0 pic.twitter.com/XYHN076frX — TodaysChristianMusic (@PlayTCM) April 19, 2024

According to K-LOVE, Mandisa began her career as a member of Fisk Jubilee Singers, but gained national acclaim as a Top 10 finisher on season five of “American Idol.”

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer, said.

“Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

Mandisa released her debut album, “True Beauty,” in 2007. Her album“Overcomer,” earned her a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

Devastated to hear about the sudden loss of Mandisa. Her joy was infectious & I loved her heart to encourage people on & off stage! When I made my debut in Christian music she was my greatest supporter. Mandisa you left too soon—our community will never be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/GNASOaFDxL — Danny Gokey (@dannygokey) April 19, 2024

A rep for the singer confirmed to ABC News that Mandisa was found dead in her home on Thursday.

“At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details,” the rep said. “We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”





