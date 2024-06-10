6-year-old girl killed after ‘freak’ incident during badminton match

Child killed by badminton racket in accident FILE PHOTO: Lucy Morgan of New Jersey was watching her siblings play badminton last week as her family was on vacation in Maine when a metal piece of her 10-year-old brother’s racket broke off and struck her in the skull, according to a Maine State Police press release obtained by People. (Michael Steele)

A 6-year-old girl died last week following an accident that happened as her siblings were playing badminton, according to police.

Lucy Morgan was watching her siblings play badminton last week while her family was on vacation in Maine when a metal piece of her 10-year-old brother’s racket broke off and struck her in the skull, according to a Maine State Police press release obtained by People.

“We were eating a quick lunch by the lake and the kids decided to try badminton in the front yard,” the girl’s father, Jesse Morgan, who is a pastor, wrote on his blog. “[My wife] Bethany and I were relaxing in the back when we heard screaming.”

When they went to the front yard they found Lucy unresponsive but breathing.

Authorities later learned that “the aluminum shaft of a badminton racket had become dislodged from the wooden handle, causing the shaft to strike the girl in the head, piercing through her skull,” the Maine State Police news release stated.

Lucy was rushed to a hospital in Portland, Maine, where she had emergency surgery.

“She coded, they got her back, and they completed the surgery,” Morgan wrote on June 2. “In the PICU we are being told that there is a very slim chance she recovers. She is currently intubated, has no brain function but occasionally [breathes] on her own. We are praying for a miracle but our hearts hurt with incomprehensible pain.”

Lucy died four days after the accident.

“Her personality was very bubbly and also reserved at times,” Jesse told FOX News Digital. “Once you got to know her, she was very, very outspoken and a lot of fun. She was a tough kid and played soccer really hard.”

According to her father’s blog, Lucy had said during the family vacation that it was the “best week of her life.”

A GoFundMe page for the New Jersey family has raised more than $124,000 as of Monday afternoon.





















