On This Day, Sept. 27, 2016: Bruce Springsteen released his autobiography, 'Born to Run'

On This Day, Sept. 27, 2016 ...

Bruce Springsteen published his autobiography, Born to Run, named after his iconic 1975 album. He began writing it the day after he headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2009.

The book recounted The Boss’ childhood in Freehold, New Jersey, his early days as a musician in Asbury Park, the rise of the E Street Band and more.

Born to Run was released to critical acclaim. The audio book, which Springsteen narrates, received a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album and also earned him the 2018 Audie Award for Autobiography/Memoir.

The Boss later took the stories recounted in the book and turned them into a Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway, which opened in October 2018. Springsteen on Broadway earned the rocker a special Tony Award.

And now Springsteen fans are about to get a behind-the-scenes look at his most recent tour when the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band debuts on Hulu and Disney+ Oct. 25.

