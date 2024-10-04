On This Day, Oct. 4, 1980: Queen hit #1 with “Another One Bites The Dust”

On This Day, Oct. 4, 1980 ...

Queen scored their second #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Another One Bites the Dust," which appeared on their eighth studio album, The Game.

The track, penned by bassist John Deacon, spent 31 weeks on the chart and a total of 15 weeks in the top 10, which made it the longest running top 10 song of the 1980s.

The song also earned the band a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group and won Favorite Pop/Rock Single at the 1981 American Music Awards.

"Another One Bites The Dust" has also been used to help in medical training for CPR, as the beat corresponds to the correct number of chest compressions per minute to use when administering it.

