On This Day, Oct. 1, 1988: Bon Jovi scored their first UK #1 with 'New Jersey'

Bon Jovi scored their first U.K. #1 with their fourth studio album, New Jersey, which also peaked at #1 in the U.S., where it spent four weeks on top.
Prior to New Jersey, the band's best-charting record in the U.K. was 1986's Slippery When Wet, which peaked at #6.
Over the course of their career, Bon Jovi would earn five #1 albums in the U.K., the others being 1992's Keep the Faith, 1994's Cross Road – The Best of Bon Jovi, 1995's These Days and 2000's Crush.
