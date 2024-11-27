On This Day, Nov. 27, 1970: George Harrison released 'All Things Must Pass'

The Beatles' George Harrison released his third studio album, the triple album All Things Must Pass, which would go on to spend seven weeks on top of the Billboard Album chart.
All Things Must Pass contained the #1 single "My Sweet Lord," which made Harrison the first former member of The Beatles to score a solo #1 in the U.S. The track, which was released as a double A-side single with "Isn't It a Pity," also went to #1 in several other countries, including the U.K. and Australia.
