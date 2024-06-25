On This Day, June 25, 1966: The Beatles hit #1 with "Paperback Writer"

On This Day, June 25, 1966 ...

The Beatles topped the Billboard singles chart with "Paperback Writer," which spent two nonconsecutive weeks at #1. The song also topped the chart in the U.K., Ireland, West Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Norway.

McCartney wrote most of the song's lyrics. He said he was inspired to write it after his aunt complained that he wrote too many love songs and asked why he didn't write about a "horse or the summit conference or something interesting."

"Paperback Writer" was released as a single with "Rain" as its B-side, and later appeared on the 1970 compilation album Hey Jude in the U.S. and Canada.

The tune is known for its boosted bass guitar sound, which Lennon reportedly wanted after wondering why Wilson Pickett’s record had more bass than any Beatles album.

The track was the only new song The Beatles performed during their final 1966 tour.

