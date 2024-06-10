On This Day, June 10, 1975: Eagles release their fourth studio album, 'One Of These Nights'

On This Day, June 10, 1975 ...

Eagles released their fourth studio album, One Of These Nights, which became their commercial breakthrough.

The album was the band’s first #1 record, spending four weeks on top of the charts. It contained three top-10 hits: the title track, which was their second #1 track, “Take it to the Limit” and “Lyin’ Eyes.”

One of these Nights was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year, while "Lyin' Eyes" was nominated for Record of the Year and won Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group, the first Grammy for the band.

The album was certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA.

