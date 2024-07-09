On This Day, July 9, 1983: The Police hit #1 with "Every Breath You Take"

On This Day, July 9, 1983…

The Police landed their first and only #1 song with "Every Breath You Take," from their #1 album Synchronicity.

The song spent eight weeks on top of the chart, and hit #1 in Canada and the U.K., spending four weeks at #1 in both countries.

“Every Breath You Take” earned The Police two Grammy Awards, Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

The tune was later sampled in Puff Daddy’s 1997 hit “I’ll Be Missing You,” a tribute to the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. That tune spent 11 weeks on top of the Hot 100 chart, and won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a duo or group.

The Police are set to reissue Synchronicity on July 26, with a deluxe box set that includes 55 previously unreleased tracks, including alternate takes, instrumentals, demos and live recordings.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.