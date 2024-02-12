On This Day, February 12, 1997: U2 announces Pop Mart world tour

By Jill Lances

On This Day, February 12, 1997…

During a press conference in the lingerie department of a K-Mart in Greenwich Village, New York, U2 announced they would be heading out on what they were calling the Pop Mart world tour.

The band performed one song during the press conference, "Holy Joe," a B-side of their recently released single "Discothèque" from the album Pop.

The Pop Mart world tour kicked off April 25 in Las Vegas, and featured an elaborate stage setup that included a 165-foot-wide LED screen, a 100-foot-high golden arch and a large mirror-ball lemon.

In all, the tour consisted of five legs and 93 shows. In addition to North America, Europe and Asia, the tour brought U2 to South America, South Africa and Israel for the first time.

