On This Day, Feb. 4, 1977: Fleetwood Mac releases their iconic album 'Rumours'

On This Day, Feb. 4, 1977…

Fleetwood Mac released their 11th studio album Rumours, which became a huge commercial success for the band.

The album topped the Billboard 200 chart and went on to spend 31 nonconsecutive weeks at #1, thanks to four top-10 hits: "Go Your Own Way," "Don't Stop," "You Make Loving Fun" and their only #1 song, "Dreams."

Rumours won album of the year at the Grammys in 1978 and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003. It was also selected by the Library of Congress in 2017 for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

The album has sold over 40 million copies worldwide and has been certified 21-times Platinum by the RIAA.

And Rumours is still as big a hit as ever, recently landing on several of Billboard's 2025 year-end charts despite it being almost 50 years old. It was #3 on the Year-End Rock & Alternative Albums chart and #25 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

