On This Day, Aug. 23, 1946: The Who drummer Keith Moon was born

On This Day, Aug. 23, 1946 ...

Future The Who drummer Keith Moon was born in North West London.

Moon joined the band in 1964 before they recorded their first single and went on to play on eight of The Who's albums, with his last being 1978's Who Are You.

Throughout his musical career, he was known for his destructive nature and turned trashing hotel rooms into an art.

He dealt with alcohol problems over the years and died in September 1978 from an overdose of a drug that was supposed to prevent alcohol withdrawal.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey has been very vocal about his attempts to make a Keith Moon biopic. In February 2023, he revealed that he had finished the script for the movie, but since then no other details about the film have been revealed.

