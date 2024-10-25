There’s lots of shirtless Lenny Kravitz in his new video for 'Honey'

Lenny Kravitz has dropped a new video for his latest single, "Honey."

The clip, shot at a waterfront villa, is one big thirst trap, filled with plenty of images of a shirtless Lenny, singing and just looking sexy. And when he's not shirtless, he's almost shirtless, wearing a suit with nothing under his jacket, or wearing a mesh top that he slowly pulls off.

The clip also features a woman, often seen taking photos of the rocker. At one point she’s seen feeding him, and there’s even a closeup of him licking what appears to be honey off her hands.

"Honey" is the latest track Kravitz has shared from his most recent album, Blue Electric Light. This is the fourth video he's released form the album, following "TK421," "Human" and "Paralyzed."

Kravitz is about to wrap his Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live. He has two more shows, Friday and Saturday, before he heads to Atlantic City, New Jersey, for shows Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. A complete list of dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.

