'The Who’s Tommy' to play final Broadway performance in July

The Who's Tommy is ready to say goodbye to Broadway.

The musical, based on the Pete Townshend-penned rock opera, is set to play its final show at the Nederlander Theatre on July 21.

The production was a reimagining of the 1993 original staging of Tommy. It opened on March 28, and is closing after 132 performances and 20 previews.

But there will still be chances for fans to catch the latest iteration of The Who's Tommy. It's set to launch a national tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, in the fall of 2025.

Based on The Who's 1969 album and 1975 film, the original production of Tommy opened at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California, on July 1, 1992. It opened on Broadway on April 22, 1993, and closed on June 17, 1995. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Direction for Des McAnuff and Best Original Score for Townshend.

The latest production was nominated for a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.

