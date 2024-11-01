Tears for Fears returning to Las Vegas in 2025

Tears for Fears are returning to Las Vegas next year.

The band recently wrapped a three-night stand at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and they've now announced plans to return to the venue with four new shows in 2025.

The new concerts are set for Jan. 31, Feb. 1, Feb. 5 and Feb. 7, with a ticket presale launching Monday at 10 a.m. and tickets going on sale to the general public starting Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

The news comes just a week after Tears for Fears released the first-ever live album, Songs For A Nervous Planet, featuring live recordings of their classics like "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," "Sowing the Seeds of Love," "Shout" and "Head Over Heels," taken from their 2022 The Tipping Point Tour.

In addition, the album includes four new studio tracks: “Emily Said,” "Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad,” "Astronaut” and “The Girl That I Call Home."

