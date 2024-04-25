Talking Heads to sit down for Q&A at two 'Stop Making Sense' screenings

The members of Talking Heads will once again reunite to talk about their groundbreaking documentary, Stop Making Sense.

All four members of the group — David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison — will come together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the concert documentary at two Q&A sessions following screenings of the film. They took part in a similar Q&A at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Brooklyn, New York's Kings Theatre announced the band members will be on hand for a June 13 screening of the film, with the Q&A moderated by Questlove. The event will also feature The Linda Lindas covering "Found a Job" from the upcoming Stop Making Sense tribute album, Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, which comes out May 17.

A ticket presale is open now, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that the band will also be on hand for a June 4 screening of the film at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, which is where the original Stop Making Sense concerts took place. That night's Q&A will be moderated by Fred Armisen and will feature Blondshell performing "Thank You For Sending Me an Angel," also from the tribute album.

Considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme, was recorded over three shows at Pantages Theatre in December 1983; the documentary came out the following October.

A Stop Making Sense Collectors Edition Blu-ray, featuring two extended cuts of the film, a 25-minute documentary and more, will be released May 8. It is available for preorder now.

