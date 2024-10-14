Supergroup featuring Peter Buck, Rich Robinson, Barrett Martin & Joseph Arthur release debut song

By Jill Lances
R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, The Black CrowesRich Robinson, Screaming Trees/Mad Season drummer Barrett Martin and singer Joseph Arthur have teamed up to form a new supergroup, Silverlites.

The band has just released the new track "Don't Go Don't Stay" to digital outlets. The track is the first single from their upcoming album, which is due out Nov. 15. Another single, "Dark and Magic Sky," will be released Nov. 11.

Martin shared on Facebook that the album was recorded and produced during the pandemic, and it was started in a Nashville hotel room.

“We hope you like the songs, as we spent the pandemic years doing various recording and mixing sessions, and we used a classic songwriting form, which is often forgotten in this day and age,” he shares. “That is, acoustic guitars (with a little electric guitar in there), with superb lead vocals, catchy backing vocals, and a soulful backbeat in the rhythm section."
He adds, "It's old school songwriting, just like us.”

