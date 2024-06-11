Styx & Foreigner announce 'Renegades & Juke Box Heroes' live compilation album

The album, also called Renegades & Juke Box Heroes, will feature live recordings of 13 classic hits, including Foreigner's "Feels Like The First Time," "Cold As Ice" and "I Want To Know What Love Is," and Styx's "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," "Come Sail Away" and "Renegade."
The album is also available for streaming, and the picture disc will then be available for purchase on both bands' websites starting July 12, with the silver edition available on Amazon the same day.
The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour, featuring special guest John Waite, kicks off Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com and styxworld.com.
