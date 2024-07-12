Sting to play two shows celebrating anniversary of highwire walk between World Trade Center towers

Sting has announced two very special shows in New York City.

The rocker will be performing at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Philippe Petit's highwire walk between the two towers of the World Trade Center.

"While Philippe and I have been friends for many years, this event marks the first time we will collaborate professionally – you won't want to miss it," Sting shares on Instagram.

Information on tickets can be found at stjohndivine.org.

Petit's illegal walk between the two buildings in lower Manhattan happened on Aug. 7, 1974. It was the subject of the 2008 documentary Man on Wire, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. Joseph Gordon-Levitt played Petit in a 2015 fictional movie based on the event, The Walk.

