Stevie Van Zandt on billionaire Bruce Springsteen: “It doesn’t make any difference”

Forbes recently reported that Bruce Springsteen is now a billionaire, but his E Street Band guitarist and longtime friend Stevie Van Zandt says the amount of money in The Boss' bank account doesn't mean a thing.

"It's great for me because I'm gonna definitely borrow some money, I tell you that. I'm joking, of course," Stevie tells The Independent. "My bookie's gonna love him. I'm joking again!"

On a more serious note, Van Zandt said, "I'm not sure how accurate that is, first of all. But I don't think it matters, honestly. The fact is: this is what we do. And so the money has absolutely no factor. It hasn't affected [him] for many, many years. Ever since, really, [1984's] Born in the U.S.A. What's that, 40 years?"

Van Zandt notes, “So no matter how many zeros is on the bank account, it doesn’t make any difference!”

Bruce, Stevie and the E Street Band are set to kick off the next U.S. leg of their tour on Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

