Stevie Nicks to play Olivia Rodrigo's new all-female music festival

Stevie Nicks is set to perform at a new festival put on by pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

The festival, Daisy Chain Fields, will be held Aug. 29 in Irvine, California, and will feature a lineup made up entirely of women and female-fronted bands. Rodrigo is set to perform, along with Garbage, The Breeders, Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan and more.

Nicks, Sarah McLachlan — who created the female-focused festival Lilith Fair in the '90s — and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O are billed as “special guests.”

“Daisy Chain Fields is built on the belief that joy, community, and creativity can inspire meaningful change,” says Rodrigo. “I’m so excited to celebrate this incredible lineup of women, and I’m grateful to all of our partners in helping us make this festival come to life.”

She adds, “By bringing together women in music and organizations helping shape a better future for women and girls, I hope we can build a community that inspires hope and positive change.”

Net proceeds will support nonprofit organizations "dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls," a press release says.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit DaisyChainFields.com.

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