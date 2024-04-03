Sheryl Crow says Billy Joel turned down offer to tour with her and Lionel Richie

Back in 2022, Sheryl Crow, Lionel Richie and Billy Joel teamed up for a one-off show in Atlanta. But Sheryl says when she broached the subject of the three of them doing an entire tour together, Billy wasn't interested.

While performing at a benefit show in Nashville on April 2, People reports that Sheryl told the crowd she suggested to Billy and Lionel that they do a world tour as a triple bill last year. While it's not clear what Lionel's response was, Sheryl says Billy wasn't interested -- because, as he told her, "I only do two shows a month."

Sheryl and Lionel performed together in late 2023 at Lionel's vacation destination event, Dancing in the Sand, in the Bahamas.

Billy, meanwhile, will wrap up his long-running Madison Square Garden residency this July. But while he'll also be performing a series of stadium shows with artists like Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks and Sting this year, his tour schedule reveals that he is, indeed, limiting his activity to two shows a month.

Meanwhile, Sheryl is limiting her touring this summer because she wants to spend time with her kids before the oldest one goes off to college. She'll be in Europe starting in June, do one date in July with Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show tour and then open for Pink from August to November.

Sheryl's next gig, though, is performing at the upcoming Jimmy Buffet Tribute Concert April 11 at the Hollywood Bowl with Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi and more.

