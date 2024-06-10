Sammy Hagar to celebrate birthday bash in two cities

Sammy Hagar is expanding his annual birthday bash.

The rocker just announced he'll be celebrating his 77th birthday in two cities this year, Las Vegas and Cabo San Lucas.

“Every year we try to do something a little different with the birthday bash shows to accommodate the tens of thousands of requests,” Sammy shares. “So this year this should help a few thousand more people be a part of the birthday shows and the island at the Palms closing for the winter, it's a double celebration in Las Vegas.”

Sammy is set to headline the Palms in Vegas on Oct. 4 and 5, before heading down to the Cabo Wabo Cantina in Mexico on Oct. 11 and 13, the latter being Sammy's actual birthday. All shows will feature Sammy with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Kenny Aronoff.

"I hope everyone is happy with this year's concept. I can't wait," Sammy adds. "What a way to close the year out and flip another number 77 wow 0077 sounds like a lucky one to me."

Tickets for the Vegas shows go on sale June 21, with a fan presale kicking off June 18. Fans interested in going to Cabo need to register in advance, with tickets handed out through a random drawing.

But before Sammy celebrates 77, he'll be hitting the road on his The Best Of All Worlds Tours, which kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

