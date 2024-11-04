Sammy Hagar shares video of another classic Van Halen performance

Sammy Hagar is once again dipping into the Van Halen archives to share a classic performance from the band.

The rocker posted a video to YouTube of the band performing the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge track "Runaround." The performance is from a July 27, 1995, concert at Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin.

"Wow this sounds so good. '95 top of our game,” Hagar shared in the comments, noting that bassist Michael Anthony “sounds like Geddy Lee, ha ha!” referring to the Rush frontman.

Hagar adds, “brings back some memories that's for sure."

This is just the latest classic Van Halen performance Hagar has shared with fans. In October he posted a video of the band performing the 5150 track "Why Can't This Be Love," recorded in August 1995 in Toronto for Canada's Much Music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.