Sammy Hagar and his band answer questions ahead of The Best of All Worlds Tour launch

Sammy Hagar will kick off his The Best of All Worlds Tour on Saturday, and ahead of the kickoff, he and his bandmates – Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Jason Bonham – are answering a few questions to get fans excited about what to expect.

In a video posted to Instagram, all of them were asked which song they're most excited to play, with both Hagar and Anthony agreeing that it's Van Halen's "5150," with Anthony noting, "it's smokin'."

Satriani says he's simply excited to play all the songs, while Bonham wouldn’t pick a favorite out of fear he’d give away something about the set list.

Hagar also shared how he doesn't like to rehearse, but explains why it was so important to do so.

“I’m nervous about this set list," he says. "This is deep. This is so many lyrics for me to remember and so many high notes for me to hit and it’s coming together. I’m happy.”

Bonham reveals he went on a diet before the tour and is down 30 pounds, joking, "Thanks for all those nice comments that used to say 'hey fatty lose some weight.'"

But getting serious, Bonham shares that being on this tour has a really special meaning for him.

“Forty years ago I saw Mikey with Van Halen for the first ever time in my life so it changed my life,” he says, “and I have been doing music ever since because of that moment.”

Hagar's The Best of All Worlds tour, which will have him performing Van Halen classics along with solo tunes and tracks from his other bands, The Circle and Chickenfoot, kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.